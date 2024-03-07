07 Mar, 24

Turkmenistan Eyes Gas Export Breakthrough with Turkey

With Turkmenistan and its gas export dreams, intentions are strong, but implementation is faltering. On March 1, Turkmen National Leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, the father of the president, traveled to Turkey to attend the Antalya Diplomatic Forum. During the visit, he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — an encounter celebrated with generous niceties. To mark his host’s recent 70th birthday, Berdymukhamedov arrived with the gift of an ichmek, a Turkmen sheepskin gown traditionally bestowed upon wise elders. A few days…

