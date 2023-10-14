Turkmenistan Eyes Lucrative Gas Deal With Iraq

Turkmenistan is on the cusp of securing a major new buyer for its natural gas: Iraq. On October 8, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported on a four-day visit to Baghdad by the head of the Turkmen state gas company for meetings revolving around this prospect. The plan is for Iraq to import up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas from Turkmenistan as part of a five-year, three-way swap deal involving Iran, which lies between those two countries. No financial terms for this proposed arrangement have been disclosed. The volume of gas under…