Turkmenistan Eyes Role As Central Asian Transit Hub

That many more train and trucks laden with goods should be rumbling through Turkmenistan – heading north, south, west and east – is a core tenet of the government’s vision for the economic future of the country. Projects past and present attest to that. In December 2014, the leaders of Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan inaugurated a railroad linking their three countries. In January 2019, work began on construction of a 640-kilometer highway running from the border with Uzbekistan to the capital, Ashgabat.…