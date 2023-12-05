Turkmenistan Pledges To Reduce Extreme Methane Emissions

Turkmenistan picked the lowest possible of hanging fruit at the ongoing COP-28 climate summit in Dubai by announcing it will sign up to the Global Methane Pledge, a voluntary agreement that commits adherents to cut methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030. In his speech to the UN Climate Change Conference on December 1, President Serdar Berdymukhamedov made out that this was the natural outcome of his country’s long-standing concerns over dangers posed by emissions of the greenhouse gas. “As you know, at the 26th Conference…