Turkmenistan Walks Tightrope Between Russia And The West

Turkmenistan’s ambassador to Belgium last week presented his credentials to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and exchanged some pleasantries on the state of relations between Ashgabat and the Brussels-based alliance. According to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry, Stoltenberg “noted the importance of Turkmenistan’s role as a key partner in Central Asia, in particular on matters of regional stability and security.” Sapar Palvanov, meanwhile, talked during the September 7 ceremony about ongoing plans to cooperate on addressing…