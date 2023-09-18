18 Sep, 23

Turkmenistan’s Natural Gas Boom Sparks European Interest

Turkmenistan’s huge gas reserves have been generating considerable interest from potential importers following Ashgabat’s announcement in late July that it is open to the development of a pipeline to carry its gas across the Caspian and on to Europe. Most significant so far has been the interest shown by Hungary, which on August 20 signed a framework gas supply agreement with Turkmenistan, during a state visit to Budapest by Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov. Also in Budapest for meetings with Hungarian leader Viktor Orban were Turkish President…

