Two Countries That Could Break Putin’s Gas Grip On Europe

At this moment, a fast-moving development is unfolding in Europe’s energy industry that is gaining more attention by the day. Europe’s energy crisis, triggered by Russia’s early 2022 invasion of Ukraine, put an end to decades of reliance on cheap natural gas supplies from Russia. In the short term, this meant significantly higher energy prices throughout Europe, with energy costs rising by 40.8% annually within the EU as of September 2022. And while natural gas prices have pulled back a bit over the past several…