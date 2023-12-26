Two Elections that Will Impact Energy and Geopolitics in 2024

The New Year will bring not only new leadership to key energy venues around the world, but it will also bring impactful developments in the run-up, as incumbents act to secure their destinies at all costs. From Russia to Venezuela and the United States, with a stage-setting surprise already unveiled in Argentina, this is one of the most important election years in decades. Russia: March 15-17, 2024 Russian President Vladimir Putin is pulling out all the stops for his presidential bid in March next year. To that end, leading Kremlin…