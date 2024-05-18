Two Sectors Driving the Future of Oil Demand

Oil demand will rise further in the medium term, according to Rystad Energy research and modeling, as low-carbon alternatives are not yet sufficiently developed or economically competitive to offset the growing demand for transportation and industrial services. Rystad Energy’s latest Oil Macro Scenarios report explains how the 13 sectors that rely on oil will face a more complex transition than expected just a couple of years ago. These findings underscore the notion that oil demand remains sticky and the process of substituting the capital…