02 Feb, 24

Two U.S. Refineries Returning To Service After Emergency Outages

UncategorizedNo Comments

TotalEnergies’ Texas refinery in Port Arthur restarted on Friday, people familiar with the operations told Reuters. The 238,000-barrel-per-day refinery has been shuttered since mid-January due to a power outage that triggered a malfunction at its gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker. Two crude distillation units and two vacuum distillation units were shuttered—those units convert crude oil into feedstock for the other units at the refinery. The refinery also had units that failed to start up on time when 3-month maintenance…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.