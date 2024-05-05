U.S. Accuses Russia of Breaking U.N. Sanctions on Fuel Shipped to North Korea

The United States says Russia is violating UN-imposed limits on total shipments of fuels to North Korea, signaling it is preparing more sanctions against entities involved in facilitating Pyongyang’s access to petroleum products above the UN-mandated levels. The UN Security Council has imposed a limit of 500,000 barrels of annual supply of all refined petroleum products to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), as North Korea is officially known, in an effort to curb its nuclear weapons program. Russia,…