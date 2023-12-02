U.S. Adds Three More Shippers to Russian Sanction List over Oil Price Cap

The United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has added three additional companies and vessels to the sanctioned list for violations pertaining to the oil price cap set on Russian crude oil. Today’s inclusion marks the eighth action taken to enforce the crude oil price cap. Of the three entities sanctioned on Friday, two companies are based in the United Arab Emirates: Sterling Shipping Incorporated and Steymoy Shipping Limited. The third entity to find itself on the list is HS Atlantica Limited,…