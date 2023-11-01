U.S. Administration Sees A Future For Blue Hydrogen 

The U.S. Administration’s decision to support hydrogen hubs with $7 billion in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has stirred a lot of controversy due to the selection of sites planned to produce hydrogen from natural gas with carbon capture and storage (CCS). The funding, which will be awarded incrementally to each of the seven selected hubs as it completes different phases of development in the next up to 12 years, could be coupled with a very generous production tax credit introduced by last year’s Inflation Reduction…