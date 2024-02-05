U.S. and Iran Locked in a Dangerous Game of Brinkmanship

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said during a trip to an impoverished southern region that Tehran is not looking for military conflict but would respond forcefully to any country that threatens the Islamic republic. “We will not start any war, but if anyone wants to bully us, they will receive a strong response,” Raisi said in a televised speech on February 2 in Hormozgan Province, located along the Gulf of Oman.Raisi’s comments were the latest from officials this week that signaled Iran’s openness to a diplomatic resolution to rising…