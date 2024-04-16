16 Apr, 24

U.S. Attracts Europe’s Beleaguered Solar Companies

It’s nearly two years since the United States Congress passed the historic Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), with the country’s solar sector expected to be one of its biggest beneficiaries.  According to the U.S. Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the IRA will drive an additional 160 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity over the next 10 years and lead to over $565 billion in new investments.  But the IRA is beginning to have some unintended consequences: attracting struggling European solar firms to the U.S. Back in…

