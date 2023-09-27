U.S. Battery Storage Surge Helped Prevent Summer Blackouts

While natural gas provided the largest share of electricity supply during this summer’s heatwaves, growing battery storage capacity dispatched power during evening peak hours, helping the grids—including ERCOT in Texas—avoid outages during periods of record demand. Battery storage deployment has grown over the past decade alongside the solar and wind power installation boom. Last year, the Inflation Reduction Act gave new impetus to the U.S. battery storage market by introducing investment tax credits for standalone…