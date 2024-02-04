U.S. Charges Iranian Oil Trafficking Network Over Sanctions Evasion

The United States announced terrorism and sanctions-evasion charges on Friday, including asset seizures, over a billion-dollar network linked to oil trafficking that the U.S. government says helped to finance Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other groups, the Department of Justice said in a Friday press release. The U.S. Department of Justice said it seized over $108 million that China Oil & Petroleum Company Limited tried to launder through the U.S. banking system. The seizures also include more than a half a million…