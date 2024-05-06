U.S. Continues to Tighten Grip on Russia’s Military and Industrial Sectors

The U.S. Treasury Department on May 1 imposed new sanctions on hundreds of companies and people tied to Russia’s weapons development program as part of its continuing effort to limit Russia’s ability to access the materials it needs to “prosecute its illegal war against Ukraine.” The department said in a news release that the goal of the sanctions was to “further degrade Russia’s ability to sustain its war machine.” The Treasury Department imposed sanctions on nearly 200 targets, while the State Department designated more than…