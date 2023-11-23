U.S. Court Rules Against the Removal of Refinery Blending Waivers

A court has struck down the Biden administration’s decision to deny biofuel blending waivers to small refineries. The refiners sued after earlier this year the Environmental Protection Agency denied almost all requests for the so-called ‘hardship waivers” from refiners who said the requirement to blend a certain amount of biofuel into their products would cause them financial hardship. Under the Renewable Fuel Standard, oil refiners are required to blend growing amounts of renewable fuels into gasoline and diesel. Refiners that…