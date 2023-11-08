08 Nov, 23

U.S. Crude Oil Exports Are Soaring To Record Highs

U.S. crude oil exports continue to reshape the global market as America is pumping record volumes of oil and shipping record volumes of it overseas while the OPEC+ group withholds supply to “stabilize the market.” These days, as many as 48 tankers are headed to the U.S. and expected to load crude in the next three months, the highest number of vessels in at least six years, according to tanker-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.   Some of those tankers are en route to the U.S. Gulf Coast even with no cargo booked yet, London-based…

