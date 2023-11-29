U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline, Cushing See Inventory Dips

Crude oil inventories in the United States fell this week by 817,000 barrels for week ending November 24, according to The American Petroleum Institute (API), after a 9.05-million-barrel rise in crude inventories in the week prior, API data showed. Analysts had expected a 2 million barrel draw. API data shows a net build in crude oil inventories in the United States of more than 20 million barrels so far this year. On Monday, the Department of Energy (DoE) reported that crude oil inventories in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) broke a seven…