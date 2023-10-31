U.S. Crude Production Breaks Records

U.S. crude oil production hit an all-time high in August, according to new data published by the Energy Information Administration on Tuesday, with production surpassing pre-covid levels. U.S. field production of crude oil reached 404.6 million barrels during the month of August, new EIA data shows, for an average of 13.05 million barrels per day–squarely breaking the previous record U.S. drillers set in July of 401.73 million barrels. Increases in production were seen in PADDs 1, 2, 3, and 4, with the largest percentage increase in production…