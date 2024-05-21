21 May, 24

U.S. Department of Energy to Release 1 Million Barrels of Gasoline from Northeas

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced the sale of 1 million barrels (42 million gallons) of gasoline from the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve (NGSR) aimed at alleviating gasoline prices as Americans gear up for the summer driving season and ahead of U.S. elections this fall. “The Biden-Harris Administration is laser-focused on lowering prices at the pump for American families, especially as drivers hit the road for summer driving season,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. By releasing this reserve between Memorial…

