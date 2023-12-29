U.S. Dollar Decline Sparks Bullish Trends in Precious Metals

Via Metal Miner This month, prices for stock indices have continued to see gains week over week as we roll into the new year. Last week’s dovish tone from the Fed fueled bets from investors on deeper and faster interest rate cuts going into 2024, which could continue to drive indices up. How will this impact the US dollar index? The problem remains, however, that this provides little insight into the fluctuating US Dollar Index and what it might mean for markets next year. Indeed, a dovish Fed, combined with declining volatility, tightened…