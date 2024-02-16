U.S. Drillers Pump The Breaks

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States fell this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday. The total rig count fell by 2 to 621 this week, compared to 760 rigs this same time last year. The number of oil rigs fell by 2 this week after no movement in the week prior, falling to 497–down by 110 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs stayed the same this week at 121, a loss of 30 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs stayed at 3. Meanwhile,…