U.S. Drilling Activity Continues to Drop Off

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States fell again this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday, falling by 3. U.S. drillers saw a total loss of rigs this year of 5. The total rig count fell by 3 to 617 this week, compared to 751 rigs this same time last year. The number of oil rigs fell by 2 this week. Oil rigs now stand at 506–down by 84 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs fell by 1 this week to 109, a loss of 49 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous…