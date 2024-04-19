U.S. Drilling Activity Inches Up

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States rose this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday, for an increase of 2. The total rig count fell by 2 to 619 this week, compared to 753 rigs this same time last year. The number of oil rigs rose by 5 this week. Oil rigs now stand at 511–down by 80 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs fell by 3 this week to 106, a loss of 53 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same at 2. Meanwhile, U.S.…