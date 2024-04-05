U.S. Drilling Activity Slips Further As Oil Prices Rise

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States fell again this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday, falling by 1. U.S. drillers saw a total loss of rigs this year of 2. The total rig count fell by 1 to 620 this week, compared to 751 rigs this same time last year. The number of oil rigs rose by 2 this week after falling by 3 in the week prior. Oil rigs now stand at 508–down by 82 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs fell by 2 this week to 110, a loss of 48 active gas…