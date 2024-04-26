U.S. Drilling Activity Slips

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States fell this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday. The total rig count fell by 6 to 613 this week, compared to 755 rigs this same time last year. The number of oil rigs fell by 5 this week, after gaining 5 in the week prior. Oil rigs now stand at 506–down by 85 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs fell by 1 this week to 105, a loss of 56 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same at 2. Meanwhile,…