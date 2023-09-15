U.S. Drilling Activity Ticks Up As Oil Prices Rise

The total number of active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 9 this week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published Friday. The total rig count rebounded to 641 this week. So far this year, Baker Hughes has estimated a loss of 138 active drilling rigs. This week’s count is 434 fewer rigs than the rig count at the beginning of 2019 prior to the pandemic. The number of oil rigs rose by 2 this week to 515, down by 106 so far in 2023. The number of gas rigs rose by 8 this week to 121, a loss of 35 active gas rigs from the start…