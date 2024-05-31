U.S. Drivers Overwhelmingly Prefer Gasoline Cars to EVs

Americans continue to be fans of gasoline-powered vehicles and prefer them to electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids, a new study by KPMG has shown. Assuming all costs and features are the same, just 21% of consumers prefer an EV, the inaugural KPMG American Perspectives Survey found. The survey assessed the views of 1,100 adults nationwide to understand their outlook on their personal financial situation and the U.S. economy and their attitudes to energy and automobiles, among other issues. Asked which type of vehicle they want to purchase,…