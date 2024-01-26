U.S. Drivers Waiting For Lower Gasoline Prices Instead Told To “Buckle Up”

The lowest gasoline price days of the season are now in the rearview for drivers in the United States, with the spring surge in gasoline prices right around the corner, according to GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan. “Buckle up,” GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis said in a Thursday morning Tweet, adding that the price lows were “nearly definitively behind us.” Gasoline prices hit the low of the season last week when prices hovered pennies above the $3 per gallon mark. De Haan had previously suggested that prices…