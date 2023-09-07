U.S. Drivers Warned Gasoline Could Spike $1 Per Gallon

U.S. gasoline prices are headed higher in the nation’s corn belt, and could rise by as much as $1 per gallon at some gas stations, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy warned on Thursday. GasBuddy’s Patric DeHaan implored the EPA to issue fuel waivers ASAP, as the wholesale price of gasoline spikes in Oklahoma, Missouri, South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Montana, and Kansas. “ALERT: #GasPrices will likely rise 25-75c/gal in OK, MO, SD, ND, NE, MN and KS over the next few days. Some stations may go up closer to $1/gal…