U.S. Drivers Warned to Brace For Jump in Gasoline Prices

It couldn’t have come at a worse time. Refinery outages in the United States are colliding with the beginning of driving season, and analysts are warning that drivers could see a spike in prices at the pump. The national average price for a gallon of gasoline in the United States is currently sitting at $3.412—up from $3.396 yesterday an up a hearty $0.156 per gallon (4.8%) from $3.256 per gallon just a month ago. Still, prices are down year over year, with the average price for a gallon of gasoline selling for $3.466 this time last…