U.S. Exports of Steam Coal Reached 5-Year High in 2023

Lower domestic coal consumption and higher demand in Asia pushed U.S. exports of thermal coal in 2023 to the highest level since 2018, Reuters reported on Thursday, quoting data from ship-tracking firm Kpler. The United States exported last year more than 32.5 million metric tons of thermal – or steam – coal, used primarily in electricity generation, per the data reported by Reuters columnist Gavin Maguire. In terms of export revenues, the United States hauled in more than $5 billion from thermal coal shipments in 2023, the…