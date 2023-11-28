U.S. Gas Grid Needs Upgrade. It Might Never Get It.

A small California town in the San Francisco Bay Area is planning to unhook a whole block from the gas network. This is the town of Albany’s approach to decarbonization, and it is using $200,000 in federal government money to do it. The thing is, Albany is not the only town that wants to get rid of its gas network and switch to electricity. New York recently became the first state to ban gas stoves—and heaters—in new residential buildings, with the ban set to begin coming into effect in 2026. Others, cities…