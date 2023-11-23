U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Down 10% Compared to This Time Last Year

Lower seasonal demand and falling crude oil prices have helped the average U.S. price of a gallon of regular gasoline to drop by 10% ahead of Thanksgiving compared to the same time last year, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) says. On November 20, the Monday before Thanksgiving, the retail price of regular gasoline averaged $3.29 per gallon across the United States, 10% less than the same time last year, the EIA has estimated. After adjusting for inflation, retail gasoline prices this Thanksgiving weekend are 13% lower than last year,…