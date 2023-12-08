08 Dec, 23

U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue Falling as Futures Hit Two-Year Low

UncategorizedNo Comments

U.S. gasoline futures slumped this week to the lowest level since 2021, suggesting that the average American pump price will continue to drop and end the year below $3 per gallon. On Thursday, the NYMEX RBOB gasoline futures contract dropped below the $2 per gallon mark, as demand is weakening and supply is building. The benchmark gasoline futures fell to below $2 a gallon for the first time since 2021.   The latest inventory report from the EIA showed an inventory build of 5.4 million barrels of gasoline for last week. This compared with…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.