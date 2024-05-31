U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue to Drop

U.S. gasoline prices continue to head lower after the Memorial Day weekend amid lower oil prices and tepid demand. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen by a nickel since last week to $3.56 as of Thursday, the largest one-week drop so far this year, AAA said. As of May 31, 2024, the AAA national average showed $3.559 per gallon of regular gasoline. That’s down from $3.609 per gallon a week ago and $3.657 a month ago. At this time last year, Americans paid $3.576 per gallon for regular gasoline, per AAA…