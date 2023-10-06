U.S. Gasoline Prices Could Be Headed Down Below $3

U.S. gasoline prices are heading lower and could average below $3 per gallon in half of the U.S. states by the end of this month, as crude oil prices tumbled this week and demand is expected softer, Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS), has told Reuters. Currently, the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline is $3.768 as of October 5, according to AAA data. That’s lower than $3.835 a gallon a week ago. Gasoline futures, meanwhile, have fallen to $2.216. With falling wholesale…