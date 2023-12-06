U.S. Gasoline Prices Fall to 11-Month Low

Amid lower crude oil prices and weakening fuel demand, U.S. gasoline prices have fallen to the lowest level since January and analysts say there is a chance of below $3 a gallon average American gasoline price by Christmas. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States was $3.216 as of December 6. The national average gasoline price has now fallen for 11 consecutive weeks, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, wrote on Monday. For the 11th consecutive week, the nation’s…