U.S. Gasoline Prices Hit Highest Level in Six Months

Rising seasonal demand and higher crude oil prices have resulted in the highest average U.S. gasoline prices in nearly six months, with the national average at $3.58 per gallon as of April 4. The national average hit a new multi-month high on Thursday morning, rising to $3.58 per gallon, the highest since October 14, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, noted. The national average is now 7.2 cents per gallon higher than at this time last year, De Haan added. The current average price of a gallon of regular gasoline…