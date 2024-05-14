U.S. Gasoline Prices Set for Slight Drop Ahead of Memorial Day

Gasoline prices in the United States are expected to see a slight drop of up to 10 cents per gallon by Memorial Day weekend, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said on Tuesday. “I do not expect #gasprices to trend higher ahead of Memorial Day,” De Haan said on X today. “Prices could cycle in some areas that see such, which is normal, but I expect the national average to drop 5-10c/gal by the holiday weekend. Low-to-mid $3.50s/gal,” the petroleum analyst added. AAA estimates showed on…