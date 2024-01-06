U.S. Gasoline Prices Slide, Defying Crude Oil Rise

Retail gasoline prices in the United States continued to fall on Friday, landing at $3.088 per gallon, according to the latest AAA data. This is down from yesterday’s average of $3.090 per gallon, and down from a week ago’s $3.120. Meanwhile, WTI crude is trading up week over week, exchanging hands at $73.64 per barrel on Friday, compared to $71.65 a week ago today. Earlier this week, API and EIA data both showed a massive increase in stockpiles in the United States for gasoline and distillates. Crude oil inventories, however,…