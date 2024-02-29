U.S. Has Launched 230 Attacks on Houthis Over Red Sea Disruption

As a German warship joins the fight against Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis in the Red Sea, the U.S Department of Defense told a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing that it has struck 230 targets in Yemen since the Biden administration ordered airstrikes last month. On Wednesday, U.S. Central Command also said it shot down five Houthi airborne drones in the Red Sea overnight. Over the weekend, U.S. forces struck Houthi land targets, hitting underground weapons storage facilities, missile storage facilities, air defense systems…