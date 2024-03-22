22 Mar, 24

U.S. Has Urged Ukraine To Stop Attacks on Russian Refineries

The United States has repeatedly urged Ukraine to halt its drone attacks on Russian oil refineries due to Washington’s assessment that the strikes could led to Russian retaliation and push up global oil prices, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the exchange. The White House has been urging Ukraine’s military intelligence and state security service to reconsider the drone attacks, which have intensified in recent weeks, according to FT’s sources.   The attacks have reduced Russia’s…

