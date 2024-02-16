U.S. House Passes Reversal Of Biden’s LNG Export Ban

The U.S. House voted and passed a measure to take away the Biden Administration’s ability to pause the approval of new LNG exports to large markets. The vote, which took place on Thursday, is designed to grant only the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission the authority to approve new LNG exports within the United States—meaning that the Biden Administration’s Department of Energy would no longer have the authority to stand in the way of new approvals. But while the measure passed in the Republic-led House, it may run up against…