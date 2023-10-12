U.S. Inflation Increase Slows, Markets Optimistic On Rate Hikes

While consumer prices rose 0.4% from August to September, representing a slowdown from the previous month, core inflation remained high, but this month, it was housing prices rather than gasoline that was the biggest contributor to the all-items increase. The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose 0.4% percent in September on a seasonally adjusted basis. That is a lower increase than August’s 0.6%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Thursday. The biggest contributor, shelter,…