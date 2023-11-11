U.S. Infrastructure Projects Boost Steel Demand

Via Metal Miner The Construction MMI (Monthly Metals Index) continued to lack strong bullish or bearish pressure month-over-month. Overall, the index only dropped by a minuscule 0.13%. Still, many factors remain at play in the construction industry, which seems to be behind the index components’ steady sideways trends. With the winter months coming, infrastructure construction will likely slow down in the northern part of the U.S. Furthermore, interest rates remain elevated, with most analysts expecting the Fed to avoid taking a more dovish…