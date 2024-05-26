U.S. Leaves The Door Open for Oil Majors to Operate in Venezuela  

The United States appears to be inclined to let international oil companies with existing operations in Venezuela continue pumping crude in the country holding the world’s largest crude oil reserves. Despite the recent return of the U.S. sanctions on Venezuela’s crude production and exports, the White House seems unwilling to rattle the oil market and prices—and by extension, U.S. gasoline prices—too much ahead of the November U.S. presidential election. In October 2023, the U.S. introduced a temporary sanctions relief…